Astro Advice

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take care of emotional matters. Discuss your plans with someone you love and you'll come up with a program that encourages positive change. Romance is in the stars.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Concentrate on connecting with people who have something to offer through social media. Building a core base of like-minded people will help you work toward a collective goal.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A change someone makes will be a telltale sign regarding their motives. Discard a plan that doesn't benefit you directly. You'll do better on your own than following someone else.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Stick to your objective and stay out of trouble. A change you've been considering needs to be foolproof before you proceed. Use your intelligence to gain support and sufficient help.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll learn a lot if you observe what others do and how they respond. A quiet pursuit will help you reach your destination of choice without interference.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Refuse to let your emotions stand between you and success. If revenge becomes your motive, it will rebound. Work hard, and the success achieved will bring results that far exceed retaliation.