Astros sweep as Twins lose 18th straight in playoffs

Kyle Tucker hit two RBI singles for the Astros and made a key throw from left field for the inning-ending out in the fifth.

Rookie Cristian Javier worked three hitless innings in relief for the victory in his postseason debut and Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth against his former team, giving the Houston bullpen a total of 9 2/3 scoreless innings in this wild card series with three hits allowed.

"From the very beginning, we envisioned ourselves back in the playoffs and playing real well," Tucker said. "So we never counted ourselves out at any point."

Nobody on this Twins team has had a hand in more than six of the playoffs losses, but for the second straight year one of baseball's most potent lineups limped through a brief postseason cameo. In a three-game division series sweep by the Yankees last year, the Twins totaled seven runs and 22 hits. Against the Astros, they mustered only two runs and seven hits.

"We put a lot of balls in play, it seemed like, but they were up in the air and, yeah, it seemed like we played into their trap," said Max Kepler, one of four starters who went hitless in the series. "At the end of the day, we didn't get the job done."