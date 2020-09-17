 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
At The Movies
View Comments

At The Movies

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:

UNHINGED

STARRING: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorious

STORY: After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage.

RATED: R

VERDICT: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS

STARRING: Charlie Plummer, Taylor RusselL

STORY: Diagnosed with a mental illness halfway through his senior year of high school, a witty, introspective teen struggles to keep it a secret while falling in love with a brilliant classmate who inspires him to not be defined by his condition.

RATED: PG-13

VERDICT: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

THE NEW MUTANTS

STARRING: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton

STORY: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

RATING: PG-13

VERDICT: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

TENET

STARRING: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki

STORY: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time

RATING: PG-13

VERDICT: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC

STARRING: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Kristen Schaal 

STORY: Once told they'd save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, 2 would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny.

RATING: PG-13

VERDICT: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD

STARRING: Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton

STORY: A modern take on Charles Dickens's classic tale of a young orphan who is able to triumph over many obstacles.

RATING: PG

VERDICT: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY

STARRING:  Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar

STORY:After a break up, a young woman decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships.

RATING: PG-13

VERDICT: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

Infidel 

STARRING:  Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan

STORY: An American man, played by Jim Caviezel, is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. His wife heads to the city after hearing the news, determined to get him back.

RATING: R

VERDICT: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

BEFORE THE FIRE

STARRING: Jenna Lyng Adams, Jackson Davis, Ryan Vigilant 

STORY: When a global pandemic forces a TV actress to escape to her rural hometown, an intruder from her past proves as dangerous as the encroaching virus.

RATING: NR

VERDICT: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News