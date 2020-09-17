At The Movies

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
UNHINGED
STARRING: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorious
STORY: After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage.
RATED: R
WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS
STARRING: Charlie Plummer, Taylor RusselL
STORY: Diagnosed with a mental illness halfway through his senior year of high school, a witty, introspective teen struggles to keep it a secret while falling in love with a brilliant classmate who inspires him to not be defined by his condition.
RATED: PG-13
THE NEW MUTANTS
STARRING: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton
STORY: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.
RATING: PG-13
TENET
STARRING: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki
STORY: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time
RATING: PG-13
BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC
STARRING: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Kristen Schaal
STORY: Once told they'd save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, 2 would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny.
RATING: PG-13
THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD
STARRING: Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton
STORY: A modern take on Charles Dickens's classic tale of a young orphan who is able to triumph over many obstacles.
RATING: PG
BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY
STARRING: Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar
STORY:After a break up, a young woman decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships.
RATING: PG-13
Infidel
STARRING: Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan
STORY: An American man, played by Jim Caviezel, is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. His wife heads to the city after hearing the news, determined to get him back.
RATING: R
BEFORE THE FIRE
STARRING: Jenna Lyng Adams, Jackson Davis, Ryan Vigilant
STORY: When a global pandemic forces a TV actress to escape to her rural hometown, an intruder from her past proves as dangerous as the encroaching virus.
RATING: NR
