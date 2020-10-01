At the movies: What you're talking about
UNHINGED
STARRING: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorious
STORY: After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage.
RATED: R
WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS
STARRING: Charlie Plummer, Taylor RusselL
STORY: Diagnosed with a mental illness halfway through his senior year of high school, a witty, introspective teen struggles to keep it a secret while falling in love with a brilliant classmate who inspires him to not be defined by his condition.
RATED: PG-13
THE NEW MUTANTS
STARRING: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton
STORY: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.
RATING: PG-13
TENET
STARRING: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki
STORY: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time
RATING: PG-13
BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC
STARRING: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Kristen Schaal
STORY: Once told they'd save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, 2 would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny.
RATING: PG-13
THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD
STARRING: Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton
STORY: A modern take on Charles Dickens's classic tale of a young orphan who is able to triumph over many obstacles.
RATING: PG
BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY
STARRING: Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar
STORY: After a break up, a young woman decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships.
RATING: PG-13
Kajillionaire
STARRING: Evan Rachel Wood, Mark Ivanir, Gina Rodriguez
STORY: A woman's life is turned upside down when her criminal parents invite an outsider to join them on a major heist they're planning.
RATING: R
Shortcut
STARRING: Jack Kane, Andrei Claude, Zak Sutcliffe
STORY: A group of five classmates is trapped inside their school bus after a mysterious creature invade the road. Time runs and every passing minute decreases their survival chances against the constant threats of that unknown entity.
