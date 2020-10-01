 Skip to main content
At the Movies
At the Movies

At the movies: What you're talking about

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:

UNHINGED

STARRING: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorious

STORY: After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage.

RATED: R

WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS

STARRING: Charlie Plummer, Taylor RusselL

STORY: Diagnosed with a mental illness halfway through his senior year of high school, a witty, introspective teen struggles to keep it a secret while falling in love with a brilliant classmate who inspires him to not be defined by his condition.

RATED: PG-13

THE NEW MUTANTS

STARRING: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton

STORY: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

RATING: PG-13

TENET

STARRING: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki

STORY: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time

RATING: PG-13

BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC

STARRING: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Kristen Schaal 

STORY: Once told they'd save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, 2 would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny.

RATING: PG-13

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD

STARRING: Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton

STORY: A modern take on Charles Dickens's classic tale of a young orphan who is able to triumph over many obstacles.

RATING: PG

BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY

STARRING:  Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar

STORY: After a break up, a young woman decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships.

RATING: PG-13

Kajillionaire

STARRING: Evan Rachel Wood, Mark Ivanir, Gina Rodriguez

STORY: A woman's life is turned upside down when her criminal parents invite an outsider to join them on a major heist they're planning.

RATING: R

Shortcut

STARRING: Jack Kane, Andrei Claude, Zak Sutcliffe 

STORY: A group of five classmates is trapped inside their school bus after a mysterious creature invade the road. Time runs and every passing minute decreases their survival chances against the constant threats of that unknown entity.

RATING: R
 
The Last Shift
STARRING:  Richard Jenkins, Shane Paul McGhie, Ed O'Neill 
 
STORY: Stanley's last shift at his fast food job takes an unexpected turn.
 
RATING: R
 
Tusla
 
STARRING:   Scott Pryor, Livi Birch, John Schneider
 
STORY: A desperate marine biker's life is turned upside-down when he is united with the sassy 9-year-old daughter he never knew existed.
 
RATING: PG-13
 
