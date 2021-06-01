Atlanta's Trae Young shines in first trip to NBA playoffs

“We have been disrespected all this year and overlooked a lot,” Young said.

With Young as the centerpiece of a massive overhaul, the Hawks went 49-100 during his first two seasons in the league. Last year, after the season shut down because of the pandemic, Atlanta was one of eight teams that didn't take part in the Disney World bubble.

It was tough for Young to watch.

“I started training the first day everyone got in the bubble and started playing," he recalled. “Being at the house late at night, watching those games, seeing all those playoff games, seeing guys in the play-in games, even when they were just playing (the last few regular-season) games, for me it was frustrating. I wish I could have done more to help our team get there. For us to be here now means a lot to me. And this is just the beginning.”

McMillan has worked with Young to cut down on his turnovers. After averaging 4.14 per game during the regular season, he's given up the ball only 11 times in four playoff games.

“He's showing growth in managing and running a team," the coach said. “He has to cut down the turnovers. He's too good of a passer to have five or six turnovers a game. Two is OK. But five or six is a big number for a guy who passes as well as he does.”