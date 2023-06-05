Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird announced new hires to her senior staff last week.

Susan Krisko will serve as deputy attorney general for criminal justice, overseeing criminal prosecution. She has worked in the attorney general’s office for 15 years and was previously an assistant attorney general who specialized in prosecuting high-level felony cases.

Daniel Barnes will serve as deputy attorney general for consumer protection, overseeing consumer fraud cases. Barnes was an attorney at a private Milwaukee firm for more than eight years, working executive compensation and employee benefit issues. He also has worked as a legal intern for the Iowa governor’s office.