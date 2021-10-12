Authors of "Home Sweet Dome" to visit Larchwood, Rock Rapids

Iowa prep sports writers Doug Newhoff and Craig Sesker will be doing a book signing in Northwest Iowa this week for their book, “Home Sweet Dome.”

Newhoff and Sesker — both formerly of The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier — have done about a dozen book signings, and are adding two more later this week in Northwest Iowa.

Newhoff and Sesker will hold two book signing events Thursday, at Sports Center in Larchwood from 4:30-6:30 p.m., followed by a stop at Rock River Brewing Company in Rock Rapids at 7 p.m.

“It’s just been really rewarding to meet the coaches and the fans,” said Newhoff, a retired sports editor. “It’s crazy in terms of how many people have turned out and have shown interest in the book. Those things make you feel good about the project. It’s been fun, and people have welcomed us with open arms.”

The book features nearly 100 interviews from Hall of Famers from Iowa, including Kurt Warner, Dallas Clark, former Iowa State coach Dan McCarney and current Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley, just to name a few.

There’s three chapters dedicated to Bishop Heelan, West Lyon and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.

The Lions are the first of the three teams the book featured. The chapter is called “Stability and Success,” profiling the longevity of how well the Lions have played over the span of four decades.

Of course, the chapter honors Dick Null, who won 193 games with the Lions, in 33 years as head coach.

The chapter also interviewed 1996 graduate R.J. Meyer, who is currently running for Cedar Falls school board. Meyer was a fullback for the Lions.

West Lyon’s chapter starts off by reeling off its five state championships, and asking coach Jay Rozeboom what it was like by playing at the UNI-Done for the first time in 1995.

The Wildcats have made several visits since then, and have brought the state championship trophy home five times (1998, ‘99, 2010, 13, 19).

Newhoff didn’t realize until writing that chapter that Kyle Van Den Bosch and LeVar Woods were in the same backfield at the same time for the Wildcats. Both are in the IHSAA Football Hall of Fame.

Newhoff enjoyed finding facts about both the Wildcats and Lions.

“Lyon County is incredible,” Newhoff said. “I challenge anyone in the state to find a county that has had more football success.”

The chapter about Heelan begins talking about its successful history, including a mention of its four state sanctioned titles as well as its nine runner-up banners.

Former coaches Joe Malsam and Roger Jansen were interviewed for the chapter, as was former Crusaders quarterback Trent Solsma.

Malsam said in the book that his best team as a head coach was the 1991 squad that lost in the state title game to Bettendorf.

The chapter also talked about the “Pride” acronym on the back of that jerseys and what started — and ended — that tradition.

There’s also a chapter dedicated to Curt Bladt, a Morningside graduate who went on to coach at Harlan High School.

While covering the state football tournament last year at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Craig Sesker and Doug Newhoff wondered what it would be like to write a book about Iowa high school football.

Sesker asked Newhoff whether there was a book about the Iowa high school playoffs, and after thinking about it for a while, Newhoff had no answer.

Sesker has written several books, but mostly about wrestling. Sesker was eager to do one on prep football during the playoff era, and Newhoff offered his help.

“We researched it a little bit, and six months later, he wanted to make a go of it,” Newhoff said. “The timing was perfect, and I just loved the idea of the book.”

"Home Sweet Dome" can be purchased Thursday or online at www.domeplayoffs.com. Cost is $30 at the signings, or $35 with shipping.

