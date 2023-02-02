HULL, Iowa -- Automated Waste Systems LLC announced this week the acquisition of Franken Implement and Service, an authorized Bobcat dealership in Rock Valley, Iowa.

The dealership’s operations and equipment have relocated to Automated Waste System’s existing equipment location in nearby Hull, Iowa. The Bobcat dealership will now operate as part of Automated Waste Systems, the company said in a press release.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are excited to offer the Bobcat line at our location in Hull because of the high quality and versality of the equipment,” Luke Jungers, co-owner and general manager of Automated Waste Systems, said in a statement. “We are proud to join the Bobcat dealer network and provide our customers and local construction, landscaping businesses and homeowners with acreages with these new options.”

Founded in 2002, the Hull-based company recently marked its 20th year of operation. The company offers equipment sales, parts and service with locations in Watertown, South Dakota, and Hull, Iowa.

The Hull location is the company’s only facility to carry the full line of Bobcat brand of products, which includes skid steers, telehandlers, compact track loaders, utility vehicles and mini excavators, along with offering parts and full service for these products.

Automated Waste Systems will continue to focus on serving agricultural customers in the area, as well as expanding their services through Bobcat equipment to local construction and landscaping companies, as well as homeowners in the community with large acreages.

The reach of the dealership extends to nearly a 150-mile radius to customers in Sioux, Lyon and O’Brien counties, as well as customers in southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska and southeastern Minnesota. The company employs 35 people at their Hull location, including 16 service technicians.

A facility addition was constructed on the shop to expand its showroom and service capabilities, which was completed in March 2022.