DUBUQUE, Iowa -- University of Iowa wrestlers Aaron Cashman and Zach Axmear won title Saturday at the Pat "Flash" Flanagan Open on the campus of the Loras University.
Cashman, a true freshman, went 3-0 with a technical fall to win the the 125-pound bracket in his collegiate debut. Axmear, a redshirt freshman, won the 149-pound bracket with three wins, including a second period fall.
Junior Aaron Meyer placed fourth in the 141-pound bracket. Freshman Joe Kelly was runner-up at 157, and sophomore Preston Stephenson placed third at 165.