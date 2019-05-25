MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin men’s basketball assistant coach Howard Moore was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Michigan that included three fatalities, including two members of Moore’s family.
Moore’s daughter Jaidyn died on the scene and his wife Jennifer died later at a hospital, according to reports. Moore was seriously injured, while his son Jerell escaped with minor injuries.
According to a story on MLive.com, a 23-year-old driver going the wrong way on a highway northeast of Ann Arbor caused the accident at 2:04 a.m. The female driver of the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Howard’s family, man, they exude joy everywhere it was that they went,” said Matt Metzger, a pastor at Blackhawk Church, which the Moore family attended. “When you were around Howard, you knew the two most important things to him were faith and family.”
Metzger said one of the things that always impressed him about the Moore family was how they never appeared stressed despite being so busy.
“For anyone who is in the coaching world, their schedule is just crazy,” Metzger said. “And yet there was never an element to them that ever seemed stressed or bothered. They were just about other people and they loved people well.