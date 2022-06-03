Hi every-pawdy! I'm Bam Bam and I'm a little guy eager to find my fur-ever family. I should do great... View on PetFinder
LE MARS, Iowa -- A farm in Plymouth County sold for $25,000 an acre on Friday, a price more than twice as high as the average in the county.
SIOUX CITY -- An incoming freshman at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School died Friday in an ATV crash.
SIOUX CITY -- A 19-year-old died early Monday following an off-road vehicle crash in rural Plymouth County, north of Sioux City.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of second-degree theft and one count of first-degree theft.
LE MARS, Iowa -- Aaron Leusink's addiction to painkillers started with one pill.
SIOUX CITY -- Bishop R. Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City has submitted his letter of resignation to the pope, a mandatory action i…
OMAHA -- If all goes as planned, gamblers could hit the jackpot as soon as next spring in Omaha.
Before Judge Tod Deck
The Sioux City Bandits plan to hold a giveaway of an AR-15 rifle during Military Night promotions on Saturday has been postponed after several hours of critics saying it was in poor taste to have such an event a little more than a week after a gunman used a similar weapon in a shooting at a Texas elementary school.
One person was killed and seven were injured in the shooting, including two juveniles, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.
