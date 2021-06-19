 Skip to main content
Barbecue in Sioux City
Barbecue in Sioux City

Rib Fest 2021

Loren Misko of Patti's Pit Stop, a Battle Creek, Iowa-based BBQ purveyor, shows off his ribs Saturday afternoon during Rib Fest. The event, a major fundraiser for Camp High Hopes, attracted hundreds of people and more than two dozen "teams" competing for BBQ trophies. 

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Hundreds of people milled about Saturday afternoon at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park during Rib Fest. The event, a major fundraiser for Camp High Hopes, attracted hundreds of people and more than two dozen "teams" competing for BBQ trophies.

