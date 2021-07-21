Barbecue, national GOP guests on menu for Ashley Hinson fundraiser

Iowa 1st District Rep. Ashley Hinson will bring in a couple of the nation’s Republican heavyweights for the Marion Republican’s first Ashley’s BBQ Bash fundraiser.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who won the 2016 Iowa caucuses, will join top Iowa GOP elected officials Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley for the barbecue at the Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City starting at noon Aug. 28. Tickets are $40 a person and can be purchased at ashleyhinson.com/bbq.

The BBQ Bash, which follows a format similar to Sen. Joni Ernst’s Roast and Ride fundraiser, will bring Iowans from across the state together “to celebrate our many victories in 2020 and kick off our path to taking back the House and the Senate in 2022,” according to Hinson for Congress.

Hinson, first elected in 2020 in the 20-county 1st District that includes Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Waterloo and Marshalltown, will seek a second term in 2022. No challenger has filed with the Federal Election Commission, but state Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, has shown interest in the race.

