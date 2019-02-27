In this file photo, a clock counts down as Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Lobstein, left, prepares to deliver his first pitch of the second inning to Baltimore Orioles' Matt Tulasosopo during a spring training exhibition baseball game in Lakeland, Fla. A 20-second pitch clock will be phased in three stages during spring training, with the start of ball/strike penalties depending on negotiations with the players' association. Major League Baseball said Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, that the pitch clock will not be enforced this weekend and that beginning early next week umpires will issue reminders to batters and pitchers who violate the clock.