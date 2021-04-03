Baylor dominates on defense in 78-59 Final Four win over Houston

INDIANAPOLIS — Baylor has its defensive mojo back. Play like this one more time and the Bears could be national champions for the first time.

Baylor shut down Houston in a suffocating first half and cruised into its first national championship game since 1948, throttling the Cougars 78-59 Saturday night.

Baylor (27-2) made a mockery of the first Final Four game of night, using an 18-3 run to build a 25-point halftime lead. The Bears had five players score in double figures and made 11 3-pointers to earn a spot in Monday's championship game against Gonzaga or UCLA.

Their defense stole the show.

Flying around Lucas Oil Stadium, the Bears had the Cougars (28-4) stumbling across the floor with wave after wave of defenders who can guard any position, any spot on the floor.

Baylor also limited the nation's best offensive rebounding team, nearly matching Houston (14-13) on the glass.

A defensive demolition that bodes well for Monday's title game, no matter who the Bears play.