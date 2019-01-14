In this file photo, Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey (1) reacts after missing a field goal in the closing minute during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Chicago. Bears general manager Ryan Pace wouldn’t say if Parkey will return for another season, and coach Matt Nagy called out the struggling kicker for appearing on the “Today” show last week. Pace was adamant Monday that the Bears need improvement in the kicking game. He also said “those are things that need to play out” when asked if Parkey will return for a second season.