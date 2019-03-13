In this file photo, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) makes a one handed catch against Washington Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger (36) and linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons (40) during an NFL football game, in East Rutherford, N.J. No longer a punching bag, the Browns are punching back. From hopeless to hopeful. Finally. In landing Beckham, one of the game’s most electrifying players, the Browns have risen from the deepest depths imaginable in just a year.