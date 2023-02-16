“While the year ahead will be challenging due to supply constraints, the exchange rate situation has improved and we still see room for growth in the food service sector as more regions continue their gradual rebound from COVID.”

December beef exports were down 7 percent from a year ago, with value down 21 percent. This was in large part due to a sharp drop in exports to China/Hong Kong.

Pork exports finished lower than a year ago, but export value was the third largest on record, trailing only the highs reached in 2020 and 2021. Pork exports continued to gain momentum in December, led by another outstanding performance in Mexico of $2.55 billion in sales.