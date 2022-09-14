BenFred: ESPN's Max Kellerman swings and misses on Albert Pujols takedown attempt

“It is amazing, how Pujols, who was in steady decline for years, suddenly, it’s like he discovered the fountain of youth!” said Kellerman sarcastically.

"I don’t know how he’s doing it," he continued. "Oh my God, the bat speed, everything, he’s killing the ball! Matter of fact, bartender, I’ll have whatever he’s having! I mean, this is unbelievable. He sure has turned back the clock. I just wonder if there was anything that could be pointed to. How does a player turn back the clock like this? I guess it’s willpower and practice. All these years between then and now, he hasn’t been practicing, apparently.”

Welcome to 2022, when the network once viewed as the go-to place for sports shells out staggering salaries for takes that border on Barstool plagiarism.

No facts? No evidence? No reporting? No problem!

(Fortunately ESPN has some real journalists who cover baseball very well. I imagine this embarrassed them.)

Baseball's steroid era was propelled by PED use that went mostly uncovered until the cat scurried out of the bag, so it’s only right and natural to assume every player who does something impressive — especially if it’s an older player — is a cheater, right?

Wrong.

Kellerman learned.

His sarcasm was gone Tuesday, when he apologized for his remarks about Pujols.