In this file photo, Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts hits a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Chicago. Betts and the World Series champion Red Sox agreed to a $20 million, one-year contract on Friday, a $9.5 million raise for an arbitration-eligible player that topped pitcher Max Scherzer’s $8.8 million raise from Detroit in 2014.