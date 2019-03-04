In this file photo, Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany listens to a question at a press conference during Big Ten NCAA college basketball media day, in Rosemont, Ill. Delany, one of the most influential figures in college athletics for three decades, will step down as Big Ten commissioner when his contract expires June 30, 2020. The Big Ten announced Delany’s plans on Monday. The 71-year-old has been commissioner since 1989.