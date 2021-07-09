Bishop Heelan baseball honors 2001 state championship team and Joe Bisenius

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School baseball team stood on the third-base line on Friday, receiving another history lesson.
For the second straight season, the Crusaders retired a number.
Heelan held a ceremony before its home game against Denison-Schleswig to retire the No. 7, which is what Joe Biseniuis wore from 1999 to 2001.
The number will not be officially retired until the end of the season. Right now,
Bisenius was at Bishop Mueller Field during the festivities, as was the 2001 Class 3A state championship team.
“To be out here with my former teammates, my parents, my family, to be able to celebrate, it means a ton,” Bisenius said. “For them to retire my number is a great thing, but for them to honor our state championship team means a lot more.
“(Friday was like) when you see your buddies for the first time in a long time,” Bisenius added. “You pick up where you left off. It’s great to be around these guys. I appreciate Heelan doing this for us.”
Bisenius had 212 career strikeouts at Heelan, which is third in school history. He pitched the second-most innings in Heelan history, just going over the 201 mark.
He also has two of the top-eight single-season marks in strikeouts.
Bisenius was named 2001 Class 3A Bob Feller Pitcher of the Year.
Bisenius pitched at Iowa Western, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma City University.
Members of the team — including coach Tim O’Neill — were honored just before Bisenius had the spotlight.
Bisenius didn’t hesitate to remember what his favorite memory was from that memorable season.
Bisenius vividly remembered the celebration on the Merchants Field mound after the Crusaders defeated West Delaware.
“Dogpiling on the mound in Carroll,” Bisenius said. “We struggled a little early, but to be able to get that last out was a memory that I’ll always remember.”
Bisenius had a winding journey throughout his baseball career, but that determination led him to the big leagues.
The former Crusader pitched in seven Major League Baseball games. He made his MLB debut on April 5, 2007, as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.
During that debut, Bisenius pitched 1 1/3 innings, but he got Hall of Fame inductee Chipper Jones to pop out to record that fourth out.
Bisenius also pitched for the Braves, White Sox and Nationals.
During his time in the minor leagues and independent leagues, Bisenius won 43 games and a 4.34 ERA. He also had 13 saves.
Current Heelan coach Andy Osborne told that story to his players on Thursday night. When he brought up Jones’ name, it brought up some prominence to Bisenius’ background.
Since the Crusaders’ roster is so young, they did not see Bisenius pitch, but seeing the No. 7 poster in left field can serve as a good reminder that players from Sioux City can make it to the highest level.
“I think it’s so rare to have guys from your high school to make it to the big leagues,” Osborne said. “This is something that should have happened a lot sooner. Joe was a guy who continued to blossom as he got older. He got better as he went onto Iowa Western then at Oklahoma City University. Joe is another really good example of when you commit to doing something. When you have a program with the history that we have, I think that’s something that we should honor.”
Last summer, the Crusaders honored Don Wengert. He wore No. 16.
Bisenius has been a busy man in the last few weeks.
The Heelan grad is an area scout for the Minnesota Twins, and he’s helping the Twins get ready for the MLB Draft, which starts Sunday.
The Twins have three picks in the first two rounds, starting at No. 26.
“Things are going good,” Bisenius said. “We’re putting the final touches on the draft list. With the draft, we’re just trying to take the best guy available and develop him throughout the system.”