Bishop Heelan baseball honors 2001 state championship team and Joe Bisenius

Current Heelan coach Andy Osborne told that story to his players on Thursday night. When he brought up Jones’ name, it brought up some prominence to Bisenius’ background.

Since the Crusaders’ roster is so young, they did not see Bisenius pitch, but seeing the No. 7 poster in left field can serve as a good reminder that players from Sioux City can make it to the highest level.

“I think it’s so rare to have guys from your high school to make it to the big leagues,” Osborne said. “This is something that should have happened a lot sooner. Joe was a guy who continued to blossom as he got older. He got better as he went onto Iowa Western then at Oklahoma City University. Joe is another really good example of when you commit to doing something. When you have a program with the history that we have, I think that’s something that we should honor.”

Last summer, the Crusaders honored Don Wengert. He wore No. 16.

Bisenius has been a busy man in the last few weeks.

The Heelan grad is an area scout for the Minnesota Twins, and he’s helping the Twins get ready for the MLB Draft, which starts Sunday.

The Twins have three picks in the first two rounds, starting at No. 26.

“Things are going good,” Bisenius said. “We’re putting the final touches on the draft list. With the draft, we’re just trying to take the best guy available and develop him throughout the system.”

