Bishop Heelan determined to break program record in steals

DES MOINES — Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball coach Darron Koolstra hinted to his team about a goal they were set to break.

After hearing about how close they were, the Crusaders were determined to break it.

About a month ago, Koolstra told the Crusaders that they were a few steals from breaking the school record for a season.

The Crusaders immediately wanted to break that record, especially during the 50th anniversary season of Heelan girls basketball.

“I think we brought this up to the team about a month ago, that we're going to get close to the average and the pace we were going at,” Koolstra said. “And, they took a lot of pride in that.

Their 14 steals during Tuesday’s win over Waverly-Shell Rock bumped them up to 422 on this season, breaking the record that the 2009-10 team held.

The Crusaders have been drilling their 1-3-1 zone defense for years now, and the top of that zone has always been aggressive.

When that zone up top is eager with active hands like it is, there’s a good chance they’ll collect the amount of steals they did Tuesday against the Go-Hawks.

So, the Heelan girls asked Koolstra before the game how close they were to the record.

They even asked how close they were going into their state tournament game in two years.

“They were asking before the game how many they needed, they asked at halftime how many they had and they knew how many they had to get,” Koolstra said. “And in less games played, that says a lot about this team because the 2010 team was just unbelievable and outstanding. So, to compare that team with our team now, that's an honor.”

The skill that this year’s team has figured out to do well is scoring points off turnovers after a dead ball.

For example, Lauryn Peck forced a turnover that put the ball out of bounds on the sideline.

That allowed W-SR to set up in a half-court set.

The Crusaders went into one of their half-court sets, and the possession ended with two Kenley Meis free throws early in the second half.

“When we work on it in practice, whenever we get a rebound or a made basket and we're going in transition, we count it down,” Koolstra said. We give them eight seconds to try to get a shot off. And our mode on the offensive end is attacking mode all the time. So, I think that helps. When teams set up on their defense, get to sit there waiting for us, we got to run a set play, or we got to move the ball a little bit more.”

The Crusaders will hope to rack up that steals total at 6:45 p.m. Thursday when they play Glenwood at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

It’ll be the first time the Rams will play Heelan since Feb. 2018, and the Crusaders won that game 60-20.

Celebrating 50 years

Crusaders sophomore Brooklyn Stanley admitted there has been some pressure wanting to do well on an anniversary year.

The Crusaders have brought in past coaches and players to help the players learn about the history of the program.

Heelan is also sporting new warm-up shirts that resemble the ones that the 1971-72 student-athletes wore.

Heelan is making its 12th appearance here at the state tournament.

“I’m happy that we’ve put in the work to make this season extra special,” Stanley said. “It’s cool to hear all the stories from past teams.”

The lone senior

Joslyn Verzal remembered what it was like to play in the state tournament as a sophomore.

Now that she’s a senior, she’s made it a point to pass that knowledge to the younger Crusaders. She played in the state tournament as a sophomore, especially when the starters were getting into foul trouble.

Verzal is the only senior on this year’s squad.

She was once one of those practice players that helped the No. 1 group get ready for games, and now that she’s a starter, she knows what it’s like to be on both sides.

“It’s awesome that all of our hard work paid off,” Verzal said after the regional-final win over Spencer last week. “When we were the practice players, we used to practice our defenses all the time. I honestly don’t think there’s a difference between being a practice player and a starter. Our practice players push us, and we know our role. They push us and I think that’s why we’re just a great team. We have great players to push us.”

