Bishop Heelan goes back to family roots for 2021 football season

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School football team wants to play with a fighting mentality during the 2021 season.
Heelan is in its second season under coach Chad Moseman, and it hopes that they can play with more focus, more confidence and with a bit more faith.
The Crusaders won just one game last season, one of those rare occasions for the team.
A key part of that is that the Crusaders failed to finish out some games this year. They simply ran out of gas.
Take the season opener against East, for example.
Heelan kept up with the Black Raiders in the first game of the season, but the Black Raiders won that game in double overtime, thanks to a key pass from Luke Longval to DaVares Whitaker.
That game set the tone for a team that tried to find their way, but when the chips were stacked against the Crusaders, they couldn’t overcome those obstacles.
Crusaders senior Caleb LaFleur said that he’d like to see the team finish stronger.
“This year’s big thing is to just swarm the football,” LaFleur said. “We have to get 11 guys at the football every play. Faith is a big thing this year because there wasn’t much of that last year. You've got to have faith in your teammates.”
To build that faith, the Crusaders spent most of the summer together, whether it was through team activities or on their own.
The team finished the season with a big night earlier this month at Memorial Field. There were some moments where Moseman challenged the team, but of course, there were times where the players were just high school kids, full of laughter.
There wasn’t much of any chemistry or faith last season. Sure, there were guys who knew and liked each other, but the Crusaders also had players who transferred in, like running back Devionne West from West High and Nathan Favors, who came from Dakota Valley.
“We’d lose momentum and then it would crumble,” LaFleur said. “It was just a back-and-forth, tug-of-war thing during the entire year. There were people who were in it for themselves. This year, we’re making sure everybody’s family, like all in this together.”
Moseman agreed that both sides of the football need to get tougher.
“We just need to have more of a blue-collar mentality,” Moseman said. “Our offense and defense is going to reflect that. Our defensive players are judged by where you’re at, according to where the ball’s at when the play is done. So if you’re the guy that’s never on the football, you’re not very good on defense. We want to just get after it.”
On offense, the Crusaders’ quarterback will be senior Kaleb Gengler. Gengler is a 5-foot-10, 175-pound thrower who takes over for Nathan Favors, who transferred in from Dakota Valley.
Gengler took some snaps under center last season. He was 8-for-17 for 78 yards. He threw neither a touchdown nor an interception.
Moseman expects his quarterback to be as good as he has been when it comes to play action. The Crusaders won’t ask him to do anything that he isn’t comfortable with.
“Kaleb is a great play action passer. And so, we're going to work that off the run game,” Moseman said. “We’re just going to suit things that fit him. He's a tough kid. He's more physical. And so, we're going to utilize him with his abilities. And so, our offense will be centered around what he can do. And he can block and throw and do it all. So we'll ask him to do all those things.”
Gengler wants to get the Crusaders back to the success they’ve known.
“I just need to be a big leader for this team this year,” Gengler said. “I mean, we lost a lot last year, but just build everyone back up and get Heelan back on the track it's supposed to be on.”
The Crusaders found some good fortune at running back last season, as Devionne West joined the team.
West took the load for the Crusaders, taking the ball 134 times for 537 yards. He scored the ball seven times, and he averaged 4.0 ypg.
West is expected to have that same type of workload in 2021.
“The thing is we're pretty deep at running back, so we're pretty fortunate there. Devionne is a really good player. And I think ultimately he's going to have to be a main ball carrier for us,” Moseman said.