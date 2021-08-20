Bishop Heelan goes back to family roots for 2021 football season

To build that faith, the Crusaders spent most of the summer together, whether it was through team activities or on their own.

The team finished the season with a big night earlier this month at Memorial Field. There were some moments where Moseman challenged the team, but of course, there were times where the players were just high school kids, full of laughter.

There wasn’t much of any chemistry or faith last season. Sure, there were guys who knew and liked each other, but the Crusaders also had players who transferred in, like running back Devionne West from West High and Nathan Favors, who came from Dakota Valley.

“We’d lose momentum and then it would crumble,” LaFleur said. “It was just a back-and-forth, tug-of-war thing during the entire year. There were people who were in it for themselves. This year, we’re making sure everybody’s family, like all in this together.”

Moseman agreed that both sides of the football need to get tougher.