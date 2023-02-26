BISHOP HEELAN

Nickname: Crusaders

Conference: Missour River Athletic

Season record: 22-2

Last state tournament appearance: 2022 (runnerup)

Class 2A seed: 3

1st game at state: Cedar Rapids Xavier at 5 p.m. Tuesday

Leading scorer: Brooklyn Stanley, 14 ppg

Leading rebounder: Abby Lee, 4.4 rbg

Notes: After starting the season 0-2, the Crusaders have won 22 straight games. One of the early losses was to Cedar Rapids Xavier, which also beat Heelan 54-40 in last year's state title game. The Crusaders drew the Saints for their first state tourney game Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Crusaders are the second highest-scoring team in Class 4A, averaging 63.3 per game, just behind leader Decorah's 63.4. Heelan's stingy defense has limited opponents to an average of just 40.2 points per contest.

Some of this year's players were on Heelan's last state championship team as freshmen in 2020. The Crusaders also won state titles in 2008 and 2010.