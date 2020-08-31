Ben's Brewing to open new production facility

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YANKTON, S.D. -- Ben's Brewing Company plans to open a production brewery after acquiring a Yankton building formerly occupied by The Freeman Company, 719 Walnut Street.

The 28,500 square-foot facility will allow the brewery to move its five-barrel brewhouse out of its current basement location at 222 West 3rd Street, according to owner Ben Hanten.

With the move comes plans for expansion not possible at its current facility.

"We can't fit any more tanks in the space and we can't upsize our tanks to crank out more product," Hanten said in a release. "We are falling behind on purchase orders from our distributors and we want to make more beer!"

"[Expansion] will be a staged approach," Hanten said during an interview. We will move everything out of the existing brewery and double and triple batch by buying bigger fermenters. If demand keeps up, we'd consider buying a 15-barrel system and we'd want to get into canning."

"Canning beer into crowlers has been tremendous, but we need to get into 12 or 16-ounce cans," he said.

A taproom and patio space will be opened at the new brewery.

Hanten said his current location will remain open after the move and some brewing will continue to be done there.