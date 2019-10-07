A chocolate stout with a mouthful of a name was a gold medal winner for Pivo Brewery of Calmar, Iowa, at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.
The brewery's Old Balltown Bulleit Bourbon Barrel Aged Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Brownie Milk Stout bested 67 other beers to win gold in the contest's chocolate beer category in awards announced Saturday.
Pivo also won a silver medal in the historical beer category for its Decorah Nordic Gruit.
Newton's Gezellig Brewing Company won two silver medals at the contest. All The Goodness won silver in the Belgian-Style Fruit Beer category and Hug Deal Gone Sideweiss won silver in the South German-Style Hefeweizen category.
Gezellig opened less than six months ago in space formerly part of Maytag's corporate headquarters in Newton.
Mistress Brewing Company of Ankeny also brought home GABF silver, winning runner-up honors in the Pumpkin/Squash Beer or Pumpkin Spice Beer category for its Pumpkin Rumble.
Omaha's Brickway Brewery and Distillery's Jalapeno Pineapple Pils won gold in the Chili Beer cantest. 96 beers were entered in that category.
Thunderhead Brewing Company of Kearney, Nebraska won bronze in the American-Style Lager or American-Style Pilsener category for Schaben's.
Spearfish Brewing Company of Spearfish, South Dakota, won a bronze medal for Termes Beer in the American-Style Wheat Beer category.
According to a press release from the Brewers Association, 318 medals were awarded to 283 breweries at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival.
“This year’s GABF competition was the largest and most competitive to date,” said Chris Swersey, competition manager, Great American Beer Festival. “The beers and talent were as impressive as ever, and we congratulate this year’s winners for their achievements in brewing.”
Gold, silver, and bronze medals were awarded in 107 beer categories covering 174 different beer styles (including all subcategories), establishing the best examples of each style in the country.
Judges evaluated 9,497 entries from 2,295 breweries representing all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, along with 113 Pro-Am Competition and 70 Collaboration Competition entries.
Judging took place over the course of three days, with awards presented at a ceremony held Saturday morning at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.