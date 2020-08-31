Brew: Ben's Brewing to open new production facility

YANKTON, S.D. -- Ben's Brewing Company plans to open a production brewery after acquiring a building formerly occupied by The Freeman Company, 719 Walnut St.
The 28,500-square-foot facility will allow the brewery to move its five-barrel brewhouse out of its current basement location at 222 W. Third St., according to owner Ben Hanten.
With the move comes plans for expansion not possible at its current facility.
"We can't fit any more tanks in the space and we can't upsize our tanks to crank out more product," Hanten said in a release. "We are falling behind on purchase orders from our distributors and we want to make more beer!"
"[Expansion] will be a staged approach," Hanten said during an interview. We will move everything out of the existing brewery and double and triple batch by buying bigger fermenters. If demand keeps up, we'd consider buying a 15-barrel system and we'd want to get into canning.
"Canning beer into crowlers has been tremendous, but we need to get into 12- or 16-ounce cans."
A taproom and patio space will be opened at the new brewery.
Hanten said his current location will remain open after the move and some brewing will continue to be done there.
Work is scheduled to begin at the new location in November.
The former Hugh Glass Bar re-branded in 2007 as Ben's Brewing Company when Hanten began brewing there on a three-barrel extract system. He ceased brewing operations in 2009 and restarted the brewery in 2017 with a five-barrel system.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!