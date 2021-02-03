Brew: Iowa breweries team up to create UNIFY IPA

Des Moines, Iowa – The Iowa Brewers Guild (IBG), an organization which provides education, legislative support, and public awareness for 115 member breweries, announces the release of its first ever guild beer: UNIFY Hazy IPA.
The idea for this hazy, hoppy, India Pale Ale was born during an IBG board meeting. Brainstorming ideas about how to creatively support the guild and its member breweries, Mike Wing of Iowa Brewing Company chimed in, “Why don’t we do what we know how to do best, and brew a [guild] beer?”
IBG board members Dave Morgan of Single Speed Brewing and Wing led the project.
Contributors, sharing time and resources to make this beer a truly unified effort, include: Luke Henricksen, Backpocket Brewing; John Martin, Confluence Brewing; Austin Myers, Single Speed Brewing Co.; Zack Dunbar and Scott Selix, Lua Brewing.
Project sponsors are Buck Creek Distributing, 818 Design, Briess Malt & Ingredients Co., Grace Label, and Hollingbery & Son, Inc.
Brewing and packaging support came from Backpocket Brewing and distribution support was provided by Confluence Brewing.
All IBG members will have the option of brewing the recipe for their taprooms, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the guild.
UNIFY HAZY IPA will be sold beginning the first week of February across Iowa, and on tap or in cans at Iowa Brewers Guild member breweries including: 515 Brewing, Allerton Brewing Co., Backpocket Brewing (Coralville and Dubuque locations), BIT Brewery, Big Rack Brew Haus, Brightside Aleworks, Confluence Brewing, Exile Brewing Co., Fenders Brewing, Firetrucker Brewing, Franklin Street Brewing Co., Gezellig Brewing Co., Iowa Brewing Co., Jackson Street Brewing, Kalona Brewing Company, Lion Bridge Brewing, Limestone Brewers, Lua Brewing, Peace Tree Brewing (Des Moines and Knoxville locations), Single Speed Brewing and West O Beer.