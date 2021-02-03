Brew: Iowa breweries team up to create UNIFY IPA

Des Moines, Iowa – The Iowa Brewers Guild (IBG), an organization which provides education, legislative support, and public awareness for 115 member breweries, announces the release of its first ever guild beer: UNIFY Hazy IPA.

The idea for this hazy, hoppy, India Pale Ale was born during an IBG board meeting. Brainstorming ideas about how to creatively support the guild and its member breweries, Mike Wing of Iowa Brewing Company chimed in, “Why don’t we do what we know how to do best, and brew a [guild] beer?”

IBG board members Dave Morgan of Single Speed Brewing and Wing led the project.

Contributors, sharing time and resources to make this beer a truly unified effort, include: Luke Henricksen, Backpocket Brewing; John Martin, Confluence Brewing; Austin Myers, Single Speed Brewing Co.; Zack Dunbar and Scott Selix, Lua Brewing.

Project sponsors are Buck Creek Distributing, 818 Design, Briess Malt & Ingredients Co., Grace Label, and Hollingbery & Son, Inc.