Des Moines, Iowa | The Iowa Brewers Guild (IBG) is taking over the Water Works Park Lauridsen Amphitheater in Des Moines on Saturday, August 7 from 12 p.m. 4 p.m. for its 11th annual Iowa Craft Brew Festival.

Admission includes unlimited samples, live music and access to the festival grounds with shade tents, a music stage, space to relax, and a variety of food trucks.

Iowa breweries from across the state will be set up to sample and talk about their craft beers, ciders, meads and other beverages.

Breweries scheduled to attend include: Toppling Goliath, Backpocket Brewing, Marto Brewing Co., Big Grove Brewery, Confluence Brewing, Exile Brewing Co., Jefferson County Ciderworks, Lake Time Brewing, Millstream Brewing Co., Single Speed Brewing, Lua Brewing, Pulpit Rock Brewing, Dimensional Brewing, Iowa Brewing Co. Kalona Brewing Co., Keg Creek Brewing, Barn Town Brewing, Lion Bridge Brewing and West O Beer.