2019 Iowa Craft Brew Festival

Shane Knipper of Dimensional Brewing Company serves a sample of the Dubuque brewery's beer at the 2019 Iowa Craft Brew Festival held Saturday June 15, 2019, in Des Moines' East Village neighborhood. The annual event is designed to celebrate Iowa's brewing industry and is held by the Iowa Brewers Guild as part of Des Moines Beer Week.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

Des Moines, Iowa | The Iowa Brewers Guild (IBG) is taking over the Water Works Park Lauridsen Amphitheater in Des Moines on Saturday, August 7 from 12 p.m. 4 p.m. for its 11th annual Iowa Craft Brew Festival.

Admission includes unlimited samples, live music and access to the festival grounds with shade tents, a music stage, space to relax, and a variety of food trucks.

2021 Iowa Craft Brew Festival logo

Iowa breweries from across the state will be set up to sample and talk about their craft beers, ciders, meads and other beverages.

Breweries scheduled to attend include: Toppling Goliath, Backpocket Brewing, Marto Brewing Co., Big Grove Brewery, Confluence Brewing, Exile Brewing Co., Jefferson County Ciderworks, Lake Time Brewing, Millstream Brewing Co., Single Speed Brewing, Lua Brewing, Pulpit Rock Brewing, Dimensional Brewing, Iowa Brewing Co. Kalona Brewing Co., Keg Creek Brewing, Barn Town Brewing, Lion Bridge Brewing and West O Beer.

Attending this year for the first time will be Foundry Distilling Company which will be sampling their Brewer-Distiller Alliance spirits.

