Tickets sales for the 9th annual Iowa Craft Brew Festival begin Wednesday.
Scheduled for June 15 in Des Moines' East Village neighborhood, the annual festival is a fundraiser for the Iowa Brewer's Guild, the trade group representing Iowa's craft brewers.
VIP tickets allow entry to the festival at 1 p.m. The gates open for general admission ticketholders one hour later. The festival ends at 5 p.m.
More than 60 Iowa breweries are expected to offer samples of about 350 beers at the festival, according to information on the guild's website.
Sioux City's Jackson Street Brewing is scheduled to pour at the event.
The annual festival is a flagship event of Des Moines Beer Week, June 14-22.
All tickets to the festival - which usually sell out - must be purchased online; none will be sold at the gate.