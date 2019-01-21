Sales of a locally brewed batch of Resilience IPA has raised $1,215 to assist with relief efforts in the wake of last year's wildfires in northern California.
Sioux City's Jackson Street Brewing was one of 32 Iowa breweries and over 1,400 nationwide to brew Resilience Butte County Proud IPA as part of a relief effort started by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company.
Sierra Nevada is headquartered in Chico, California, in Butte County where the Camp Fire wildfire caused catastrophic damage and loss of life.
Breweries making the beer agreed to donate all proceeds from its sale to a relief fund.
"We sold out of the Resilience Butte County Proud IPA very quickly and the community was very generous in helping donate," Jackson Street Brewing Brewer and Owner Dave Winslow said in a statement.