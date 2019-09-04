When Wise I Brewing Company opens as planned next week, the Le Mars brewery will make history as Iowa's 100th craft brewery.
"Definitely Wise I on (being) brewery No. 100," according to J. Wilson, the Iowa Brewers Guild's executive director and Minister of Iowa Beer.
Ben Sitzmann, Wise I co-owner and co-brewer, said Tuesday the brewery has received all necessary licenses and approvals to open. Beertender training will begin later this week.
The guild has been closely tracking the rapidly-increasing number of craft breweries in the state as their numbers approached 100. So far in 2019, nine breweries have opened in Iowa with five or six additional breweries anticipated to open by year's end, according to Wilson.
To celebrate the milestone, Wilson and Kelsey Seay, the guild's associate director, plan to attend Wise I's grand opening on Friday, Sept. 13 and lead a 7 P.M. toast to the state's brewing industry. That toast will happen simultaneously at breweries across the state.
The number of craft breweries in Iowa has steadily increased, more so since 2010 when Iowa law was changed to allow breweries to make beer with higher alcohol content. According to Sioux City Journal and brewers guild records, there were 18 breweries open in Iowa in 2008, about 21 in 2010 and about 75 in 2017.
Breweries anticipated to open later in 2019 include West Hill Brewing Company in Indianola, Fenceline Beer Lab in Huxley, House Divided Brewery in Ely and Lua Brewing in Des Moines.
Iowa's first modern-era brewery, Millstream Brewing Company in Amana opened in 1985. The state's first brewpub, Front Street Brewery opened in 1992 in Davenport.
In addition to Wise I, breweries in Northwest Iowa are West O Beer in West Okoboji, Okoboji Brewing Company in Spirit Lake, Drink Me Brewing Company in Sibley, and Jackson Street Brewing, Brioux City Brewery and Marto Brewing Company in Sioux City.
