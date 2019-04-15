Sunlight coming in from floor to ceiling windows and bouncing off of new, shiny stainless steel brewing tanks is brightening up the construction site at Marto Brewing Company.
And brightening the mood of owner and brewmaster Erik Martin.
"I can't wait to put beer in these," Martin said early Monday afternoon after taking delivery of a shipment of fermentors and brite tanks at his brewery and restaurant being built in the Promenade complex on Sioux City's Historic 4th Street district.
Crews unloaded a keg washer, one 20-barrel and four 10-barrel fermentors; and one 20-barrel and a 10-barrel brite beer tank.
A 10-barrel brewhouse and four additional 10-barrel brite tanks will be delivered at a later date.
Martin has already cleared a major regulatory hurdle on the path to opening.
He received his brewer's notice from federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau on April 4, the day before his 33rd birthday. Receiving the notice means the brewery has federal approval to begin making beer.
Martin said Monday that Marto Brewing Company is on track to open in mid-June.