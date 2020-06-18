Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

What was supposed to be the 10th annual Iowa Craft Brew Festival went the way of almost every large gathering this summer - cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But proving the tasting glass to be half-full, the festival, a fundraiser for the Iowa Brewers Guild, has been re-imagined for 2020 as the Iowa Cyber Brew Festival and will be held Saturday as a virtual event.