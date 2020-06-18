{{featured_button_text}}
2020 Iowa Craft Brew Festival goes virtual due to COVID-19 pandemic

About 1,500 people and 16 Iowa breweries attended the first Iowa Craft Brew Festival held May 21, 2011, outside of the Raccoon River Brewing Company in Des Moines. The 10th annual festival will be held online on June 20 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 TIM HYNDS, Sioux CIty Journal

What was supposed to be the 10th annual Iowa Craft Brew Festival went the way of almost every large gathering this summer - cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But proving the tasting glass to be half-full, the festival, a fundraiser for the Iowa Brewers Guild, has been re-imagined for 2020 as the Iowa Cyber Brew Festival and will be held Saturday as a virtual event.

