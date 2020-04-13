Brew: Twin Bing Stout brewed to emulate iconic Sioux City candy bar

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to drink a Twin Bing candy bar, your chance is now.
The flavors of Sioux City's iconic cherry, chocolate and peanut confection have been transformed into a stout brewed as a collaboration between the Palmer Candy Company and Sioux Falls' Fernson Brewing Company.
The beer was made as a one-time 30-barrel batch, and is being sold in twin-packs (of course!) of cans. It is being stocked on store shelves in the Sioux City area this week after being released for sale at the brewery on Friday.
The stout is a continuation of Palmer's efforts to take the 97-year-old Bing candy brand down new paths, according to Marty Palmer, the company's president and CEO.
"We've tried a lot of more playful things with the Bing brand," he said, pointing to the Patriotic Bing and the more recent caramel Bing. "It's worked out very well and that encourages us to try new things."
The beer has been under development for the past year and the resulting brew was chosen after 15 different test recipes.
"[The goal] was to balance the cocoa, nut and fruitiness so it would reflect the flavors of the Twin Bing," Palmer said.
Perhaps surprisingly, there are no actual Twin Bings in the beer, according to Evan Richards, Fernson's marketing director. "The Twin Bing Stout is made with lactose, chocolate, Madagascar vanilla beans, cherries and raspberries," Richards said in an email.
"We brewed a sweet candy bar stout with malted oats for nuttiness, flaked oats for creaminess, roasted malts, raspberries, cherries, cacao nibs and milk sugar (lactose) to get a drinkable milk chocolate base. Notably, we were able to achieve nutty flavors using malted oats -- not using actual nuts or extracts. This is great news for folks with tree nut allergies!"
Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe, Palmer Candy's retail store, received its shipment of the beer Monday morning. It was not expected to last long on shelves there, despite a limit of two cans per person.
"We had gotten hundreds of phone calls last week," said Monica Waldon, the store's assistant manager.
Supplies of the beer are very limited and are being delivered to retail accounts in Siouxland as part of their scheduled deliveries, according to Tim Lanphier, president of L&L Distributing, Fernson's Sioux City-area beer distributor.
If you miss out on trying Twin Bing Stout, Marty Palmer left open the possibility of additional batches.
"The reception has been so dramatic so far that it's a possibility we'll go forward with an additional batch of the beer," he said. "It's been super fun."
