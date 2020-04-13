Brew: Twin Bing Stout brewed to emulate iconic Sioux City candy bar

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to drink a Twin Bing candy bar, your chance is now.

The flavors of Sioux City's iconic cherry, chocolate and peanut confection have been transformed into a stout brewed as a collaboration between the Palmer Candy Company and Sioux Falls' Fernson Brewing Company.

The beer was made as a one-time 30-barrel batch, and is being sold in twin-packs (of course!) of cans. It is being stocked on store shelves in the Sioux City area this week after being released for sale at the brewery on Friday.

The stout is a continuation of Palmer's efforts to take the 97-year-old Bing candy brand down new paths, according to Marty Palmer, the company's president and CEO.

"We've tried a lot of more playful things with the Bing brand," he said, pointing to the Patriotic Bing and the more recent caramel Bing. "It's worked out very well and that encourages us to try new things."

The beer has been under development for the past year and the resulting brew was chosen after 15 different test recipes.