Brew: West O Beer, Century Farms Distillery make hand sanitizer in wake of COVID-19 shortages

SPENCER and WEST OKOBOJI, Iowa -- Century Farms Distillery of Spencer and West O Beer of West Okoboji have joined together in hopes of helping local citizens combat the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

"It is remarkable how our community has been turned upside down," Amanda Bare, Century Farms Distillery co-owner said. "In terms of hand sanitizer, some local retailers have been out for weeks, only to find their shelves empty again a short time after they restock."

According to public health authorities, washing hands frequently and using hand sanitizer can help families protect themselves from spreading the virus.

The team of local small businesses, through research and several trials with different ingredients, have come up with a recipe of using denatured, unaged corn whiskey mixed with xanthan gum, essential oils and coloring to make their hand sanitizer.

The product will meet the minimum recommendation of 60% alcohol by volume by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michaela Matthiesen, co-owner of West O Beer, said the two companies are happy to be able to help.