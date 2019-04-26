{{featured_button_text}}
Marto Brewing brewhouse delivery

Workers unload Marto Brewing Company's 10-barrel brewhouse Friday, April 26, 2019, at the brewery in Sioux City's Historic 4th Street district. The brewery, owned by Erik Martin, is scheduled to open in the Promenade building in mid-June.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

Workers unload Marto Brewing Company's 10-barrel brewhouse Friday, April 26, 2019, at the brewery under construction in Sioux City's Historic 4th Street district.

