WATCH NOW: Big Hair Brewhaus opens in Hartington
WATCH NOW: Big Hair Brewhaus opens in Hartington

{{featured_button_text}}

Big Hair Brewhaus owner Brett Wiedenfeld and brewer Reed Trenhaile talk about the taproom that opened June 4 in a former dairy supply business building in downtown Hartington, Nebraska. The brewery currently has three of its own beers on tap, in addition to a selection of Nebraska-brewed guest beers.

