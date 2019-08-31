There is a benefit to ArtSplash rain: You can look at the artists’ booths without worrying about knocking anything over.
Saturday’s opener may have kept the crowds away in the morning, but folks started pouring in during the late afternoon and the 26-year-old ArtSplash was kicking.
Kids had plenty of opportunity to do everything from spin art to stepping stones.
Meanwhile, I found six items that piqued my interest.
My 2019 favorites:
1. Glass vases from Jon Offutt. The North Dakota-based artist is able to capture landscapes that practically jump off the glass. The detail is magnificent; the vases, even more so.
2. Richard Wright’s wall sculptures. Combining pipes and hand-hammered flowers, his unique pieces invite you to marvel at his technique and creativity.
3. Michael Madzo’s mixed media pictures. A host of techniques go into producing characters who look like something from “Alice in Wonderland.” He stitches together pieces that make a lasting impression.
4. Layl McDill’s sculptures. The teapots pull you in. They’re so colorful and complex, they immediately look like the work of a lifetime. Ask her about the technique and you’ll be wowed even more.
5. Gracelynn Tamrak’s clay flowers. While they look incredibly life-like, the flowers don’t die in a week, they last forever (and appear extremely sturdy). Tamrak’s attention to detail makes you appreciate all of the hours that went into each petal.
6. Ken Peterson’s wooden spoons, forks, pepper mills and sculptures. He has always been a favorite.
BEST BUY: The “mom” vases from Gretchyn Nothhouse. They’re only $10 and they look like the gift of a lifetime.
You still have time Sunday to check out these and more. The Sioux City Art Center has a great collection of unique art.
Let me know what you thought was a “don’t miss.”