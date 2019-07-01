SIOUX CITY -- The first week of July is kicking off with a bang politically in Siouxland, as the days around Independence Day will be filled with campaign events by Democratic presidential candidates.
Beginning Tuesday, events involving the campaigns of four Democrats will be held over four days near the Fourth of July. This all comes on the heels of a June 29 Sioux City event by presidential candidate Marianne Williamson.
June had the least candidate campaign events of the year, with only two, in Sioux City. So the Fourth of July wave makes for a quick reversal.
On Tuesday, Congressman Tim Ryan, of Ohio, will discuss education issues at 9 a.m. at Hardline Coffee, 611 Fifth St., in Sioux City. Later in the day at 6 p.m., U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren's team will open a campaign office downtown at 520 14th St.
Warren will not attend the opening of the office. John Delaney, a former congressman from Maryland, in January was the first Democrat to open a Sioux City campaign office.
Two more campaign rallies will follow, involving two of the top-polling Democrats who are making their first stops in Sioux City.
Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will be at North High School, 4200 Cheyenne Blvd., for a town hall meeting that starts at 5 p.m. Buttigieg will stay in Siouxland for the holiday, as he will be at Storm Lake for its Fourth of July celebration, beginning at 10 a.m.
To conclude the week (at least as far as is now known), U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, at 11 a.m. Friday will speak at New Life in Christ Church of God in Christ, 2929 W. Fourth St., in Sioux City. Harris had previously scheduled a May 23 event at Morningside College in Sioux City, but canceled that and some other Iowa events in order to vote on a disaster relief measure.
I've heard from local Democrats who are highly anticipating seeing Buttigieg and Harris for the first time. With their stops, the only frontrunner Democrat who has not spoken in Sioux City over the 2020 cycle is former Vice President Joe Biden.
A field of more than 20 Democrats are competing to become the party's nominee, as Republican President Donald Trump runs for re-election. They are back on the campaign trail after the first Democratic candidate debates were held last week in Miami.