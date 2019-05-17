SIOUX CITY -- Four years ago this weekend, on the third Saturday of May, Donald Trump made his first appearance in Sioux City, while still deciding if he would run for president.
Trump had considered running for president in 2011, before ultimately deciding not to, when Mitt Romney became the Republican nominee.
As a result, there was some skepticism in 2015 on whether Trump would run for president. I figured would work that Saturday morning, a normal day off for me, for the chance to see him in person here in Sioux City, because, who knows, might never have that opportunity again.
It is a story I've told many times since with a chuckle, because, in hindsight, Trump indeed pulled the trigger on a presidential campaign, and of course became the 45th U.S. president, succeeding Democrat Barack Obama. (Ultimately, Trump made three Sioux City stops over 2015-16.)
I wrote two pieces that day, a shorter blog and longer article, then returned to some of that May 16, 2015, Trump Morningside event content for an article on choices presidential candidates make to express themselves verbally.
Here's a passage from that Oct. 9, 2015, Journal "Reaching the ears" article:
All undoubtedly believe they are delivering the most direct recaps of their positions as they hold forth in a host of events. Republican Donald Trump, a billionaire businessman, is the gold standard in the race, whether dropping swear words in a Sioux City stop or operating in part as an insult machine to other candidates.
So yes, Trump talked forcefully that day in Sioux City. Trump made his prepared remarks and took eight questions during the 50-minute event, and didn't meet with media after.
Here's a portion of the May 16, 2015, blog:
Donald Trump, a New York City businessman who may run for president in 2016, in a Sioux City stop Saturday took aim at others in the field. Some of the 200 people who attended the Morningside College event said Trump delivered far more criticism of other candidates than is typically seen.
"I know all of them, and none of them is bringing you to the Promised Land," Trump said.
He blasted Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton for using staged events in Iowa and fellow Republican candidates Marco Rubio and Scott Walker.
Trump also turned again and again on former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who is still making a decision on whether to run, albeit while raising money and hiring campaign staff. He said Bush whiffed for several days this week, when getting around to a final answer on repeated questioning about whether he would have authorized an invasion of Iraq, as was done in 2003 when his brother George W. Bush was president.
.... Don Kass, of Remsen, Iowa, a former Plymouth County Republican Party Chairman, said Trump certainly has candor.
"When you have this many candidates, you have to draw distinctions. Politics ain't bean bag," Kass said.
The full article that ran in print began like this:
SIOUX CITY | Repeating his successes in the business field again and again, Donald Trump in a Sioux City stop Saturday said those skills will be helpful if he runs for -- and wins -- the presidency in 2016.
Trump said if he pursues the presidency, it will mean he's chosen to forgo his business pursuits, and he'll "give up hundreds of millions in deals."
"If I run, I'll be the best jobs president," he said to a crowd of 200 people at Morningside College.
"I'll take care of our vets and I'll take care of our military."
Trump said as president he wouldn't be swayed by interest groups that donate money to try to buy access with him.
"I've got a lot of money," he said.
Trump, who has an estimated net worth of $6 billion, authored the notable 1988 "The Art of the Deal" book, headed the NBC television reality show "The Apprentice" and pondered a presidential campaign in 2012 before deciding against it.
Now, Trump is considering becoming a candidate in a year with a large number of Republican candidates and when many see former first lady Hillary Clinton as the Democratic nominee in waiting. He criticized Clinton and current Democratic President Barack Obama, while delivering many barbs at Republicans, too.
The article ends with Trump saying he is a "conservative with a heart," then a passage about his outlook on golf as work.
Trump added that Washington would work better if Obama would play less golf with his friends and hit the links instead with Republican House Speaker John Boehner, to broker deals on issues.
"Golf is great for that, you make deals. I've made a lot of deals on the golf course," he said.
To end this four-years-later-look, we'll go back to the October 2015 article, in which people who saw Trump at Morningside and other sources, such as linguists, provided impressions:
Trump peppered his comments with swear words, a distinct rarity. At one point he said, "It's all bull----. We've got to get them back to work."
Jason Hamann, of Correctionville, heard Trump use that profanity. Hamann said he was surprised at the time but said in hindsight after many months of Trump bluntness that such talk now isn't shocking.
"He is tapping into the frustration of the electorate," Hamann said.
Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said that in his decades of watching politics, he's never seen a presidential candidate curse. He said swearing can be viewed in two ways. Kaufmann said some people will see it as part of forceful talking and demonstrating authenticity.
"It can offend, and at some point it can take away from professionalism," Kaufmann said.
(Iowa State University professor Ben) Crosby said he wouldn't be surprised to see the norm against swearing on the presidential trail drop off in upcoming years.
"We've had so many elections that are over-managed, over-planned, based entirely on sound bites, buzz words and slogans and caution," Crosby said. "That is an old rule and Americans are all too tired of these rhetorical safety nets that politicians use. This has been a long time coming, and Trump is exposing it."