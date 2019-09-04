50 years ago: Central High vandalism includes typewriters thrown out window, flag torn down

That Riverside Regatta: Most successful in every respect was the first regatta of the Riverside Boat club held on the Big Sioux last evening. Such a crowd of people as gathered in the grounds of the two boat clubs has not been seen there for many days.
Schools Consolidate: The old and well established Sioux City Normal school and Metropolitan Business college, corner Fourth and Court streets, will move its quarters to the corner of Fourth and Jackson streets, into rooms formerly occupied by the Sioux City Commercial college.
Shaving in the Clubs: The journeymen barbers of this city are still making an effort to put a stop to Sunday shaving in the clubs, which so far has proven unsuccessful. It was for the purpose that the union was lately reorganized. The journeymen believed that in care the practice was continued it would soon result in the opening of all shops on Sundays.
Says Wife Told Him Where to Go: Because his wife got drunk and when he objected told him, it is alleged, he could "go to hell." John Duffy yesterday started suit for a divorce from Catherine A. Duffy. He alleges that she was addicted to the excessive use of intoxicating liquor, that she squanders his earnings and neglected to care for his home.
New Home of the Olson Sporting Goods Co.: Considerable interest and activity is being shown in Fourth street property west of Pierce street, one of the most important deals being the acquisition by the Olson Sporting Goods company of the three-story brick building at 315-317 Fourth street.
Circus Crowds Set Record: All records for the Sioux City circus crowds were broken yesterday. At both performances the seating capacity proved inadequate. It is estimated that 44,000 people passed the portals of the "bigtop" of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey consolidated circus.
Vandalism at Central High Includes Flag: Two typewriters were thrown out of a third story window, glue was strewn across desks and equipment and an American flag was torn down and glue put on it in vandalism at Central High School on the weekend.
New "Dress Code" for Students Here: Culottes and pant dresses are acceptable attire for girls attending the Sioux City Community schools. The new code for boys eliminates references to belts for trousers, the necessity of wearing socks and the requirement of being clean-shaven.
New Terra Facilities Are Nearly Completed: A $700,000 capital improvement program at Terra Chemical International Inc., in the Port Neal Industrial area, is almost completed. Included in the program was a new barge loading facility process improvements, additional storage facilities, and a 75 ton-per-day expansion of the area facilities.
Missing an Antique? It May Be in Cherokee: Victims of antique burglaries over the past two years may be able to find their heirlooms next week in Cherokee, Iowa, when law officers display the booty found after cracking a major burglary ring. More than 18 truckloads of antiques and other assorted items were hauled away after a recent raid on a Cherokee residence.
For Some They Coo: Police said Greg Anderson of Sioux City was heading northbound on the Veterans Memorial Bridge when a "very large chunk" of pigeon poop came crashing down onto his Jeep Cherokee from atop the bridge. It cracked his windshield and damaged some chrome trim.
Saturday's Weather Was Hot, but the Chili Was Even Hotter: The 92-degree weather was nearly as hot as the chili Saturday as gallons and gallons of the spicy delight were cooked up in the first Sioux City chili cook-off. Competitors from as far away as Ottumwa, Iowa, showed up for the event.
These items were published in The Journal Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.