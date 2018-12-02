125 Years Ago
Missing bonnets: The only case of interest in police news this week involved a theft from the New York Store, 114 Fourth St. The manager reported that a sneak thief opened a showcase in front and in full view of anyone who should have been watching, stole some bonnets and a quantity of millinery trimmings. The shop was crowded and no one saw anyone wearing more than one bonnet.
For men only: Advertisement:Gentlemen: Have you found yourself growing older and worse? To you weak, nervous men who have been humbugged by “electric belts,” free cures and other sorts of quackery put upon you, I say there is hope. Perfect manhood can be restored. Just write details of your case to Dr. Johnson of the Chicago Medical and Surgical Institute’s branch office, 413 Fifth St.
Around town: The Riverside cars only ran to Pierce Street downtown, having been stopped by heavy snow. …Half Moon Lake was flooded and if it remains reasonably cold, the ice will be excellent for skating soon. …The dance committee of the Typographical Union is negotiating for the Union Depot to give its annual ball in the large waiting room there.
100 Years Ago
War horses: A carload of horses bought by the British government agents prior to the signing of the Armistice (November 11) was purchased on the Sioux City market by Humphrey Statter. The horses will be shipped to his 2,200-acre ranch at Scotland, S.D. The British had bought the heavy draft horses for service in the artillery. The agents had paid an average price of $250 each for the cream of the market.
Theater programs: New Orpheum: Tommy Ray “The Singing Fireman of the Lusitania,” plus Emerson & Baldwin, the juggling comedians. …Gayety: The Best Burlesque of the season: “Razzle Dazzle of 1918.” …Princess: Constance Talmadge in “A Pair of Silk Stockings” with the Unit orchestra.
In war news: Private Leo R. Montagne, 23, son of Mr. and Mrs. W. A. Montagne of Jefferson, S.D., died in France September 27 from wounds he received in action. …Private Peterson, 23, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Peterson who live south of Beresford, S.D., was killed in action in France October 22. …Sioux Cityans sent 1,128 Christmas packages to soldiers overseas during November, according to the Red Cross here.
50 Years Ago
Little Yellow Dog: The mascot for the Ancient & Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog is Paddy, a rare Vizsla pointer. The eight-month-old puppy will be sold at noon Saturday, Dec. 21 in the lobby of the Sheraton-Warrior Motor Inn. The proceeds will be donated to The Journal’s Mr. Goodfellow Fund, which provides toys for children.
Restaurant fire: Danny’s Restaurant, 2901 Military Road, was severely damaged by an early morning fire Tuesday. Assistant Fire Chief Molskow said the fire is believed to have started in the center of the building complex in the reception area. The alarm came in at 2:57 a.m. The damage is estimated at between $75,000 and $100,000.
Holiday events: Goodwill Industries-Wall Street Mission will fit 800 children for new shoes, as well as giving the children stockings, mittens and candy treats. …Two performances of the “Nutcracker Suite” will be presented at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday at Herbert Hoover Junior High School by members of the Sioux City Civic Dance Company. Some 40 students will perform.
25 Years Ago
New officers: Five more police officers will patrol Sioux City neighborhoods beginning next summer after the City Council approved the proposal Monday. The officers will be assigned to areas with a high number of police calls and serious cases. They will become part of a new program called the Community Action Support Team.
State aid: John Morrell officials canceled plans to close its Sioux City pork plant Dec. 10 after Iowa state officials agreed to the last part of an aid package already announced by city officials and the Siouxland Initiative. The state pledged a $150,000 transportation grant to expand a street to the plant and to take action dropping unemployment insurance taxes.
Christmas events: The Sioux City Public Museum, at 2901 Jackson St., will hold its annual holiday open house Sunday with “Christmas in Mexico” as its theme. The event will showcase traditions of a growing part of Siouxland’s population. …Busy Fingers Christmas Craft Show will be held Dec. 4 and 5 at the Sioux City Municipal Auditorium. …The Big Sioux Model Railroad Club will hold its holiday open house Dec. 18 at Tri-R-Hobby, 1923 Pierce St.
These items were published in The Journal Dec. 2-8, 1893, 1918, 1968 and 1993.