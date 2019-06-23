125 Years Ago
Perkins wins: George D. Perkins, the editor of The Journal, was nominated for Congress on the 86th ballot by 58 votes during one of the most earnest congressional conventions held in recent history in Spirit Lake. Perkins, a Republican, was elected to the 52nd Congress and re-elected to the 53rd. He was appointed a U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Iowa by President Arthur and removed by President Cleveland.
Questionable tenant: Julie Christopher, a well-appearing young woman, was arrested by Sheriff Ford on a charge of grand larceny and a fire at Mrs. Anna Livingston’s house, 712 Douglas St. After the fire was put out, it was discovered the house had been robbed. Miss Christopher had a key to the house where she had stayed. More than $100 worth of items were stolen, including table linens, a red velvet jacket, lace shawls, silk underwear and clothes.
Winds whip city: The severest windstorm in many months swept over Sioux City and vicinity. The tin roof of the big Illinois Central freight house soared high into the air, rolled over the top of the Union depot and came down in the middle of Third Street. Flying barrels and boxes smashed windows downtown. At 28th and Jackson streets, the wind caught under the roof of the cable railway power house and ripped if off. In Morningside, bird and chicken houses are everywhere. The Crescent Park Gun club house was blown to pieces.
100 Years Ago
In social news: Some 40 members of the Girls’ Athletic Club reported to the Sioux City Boat Club Monday for golf and tennis, remaining for a luncheon that was served at 1’clock. …An open house was held Monday evening at the Riverside Boat Club by the Knights of Columbus, who staged an informal dancing party.
Booze crimes: Booze runners will turn into automobile thieves July 1 when prohibition goes into effect, declared Chief of Police Earl Morgan. He believes the interest in transportation of whiskey will practically cease after the country goes dry. With fat incomes cut, he predicted the car-stealing game will be increasing with booze hidden in stolen vehicles.
No more tolls: Nearly 1,000 Sioux City taxpayers have signed petitions for a free Combination Bridge across the Missouri River. The number of signatures is about half what is needed to force a special election. The signers oppose the high tolls charged to use the bridge owned by the Combination Bridge company.
50 Years Ago
Making news: Toney Mycha, Jr., 19, of McCook Lake, died Friday (June 30) in Vietnam, his parents learned Tuesday. He was the son of well-known restaurateur Tony Mycha, Sr. He was attached to the 25th Infantry Division and had been in Vietnam since last July. …Miss Jackie Jochims of Carroll, Iowa, was crowned Miss Iowa during the state pageant at Arnolds Park’s Roof Garden as part of the Miss Universe Pageant.
Semi stuck: A semi-trailer truck from Usk, Wash., containing four tons of frozen fish, failed to clear a railroad trestle near Correctionville Road and Greene Avenue. The trailer was 13 feet tall, while the distance from the road to the bottom of the trestle is 11 feet. The driver said he failed to see a posted warning sign. He was not hurt. He was delivering the fish to a farm east of Sioux City to be used as feed.
Animals at museum: A reticulated 30-foot python, myna bird, iguanas and Thailand tortoises are part of the Sioux City Public Museum’s collection, along with otherwise historical relics. The museum is holding classes on the “live” exhibits as well as the historic ones.
25 Years Ago
Council ousts Sinda: City Manager Hank Sinda was forced from office Friday by the council after 5½ years in the post. Mayor Bob Scott said the council had “some real concerns about the management of the city. We felt a different manager with a different style would be better suited at this time.” The council will appoint Community Development director Arlen Wiggs as acting manager Monday.
Entertainment news: Those attending Saturday in the Park on July 2 are asked to contribute canned goods at Grandview Park. The food will be collected near Lincoln’s statute and will benefit the food bank operated by the county community action agency. …The Statler Brothers and the Everly Brothers will headline the Clay County Fair on Sept. 9th and Sept. 16th.
New street: A new four-lane street designed to spur business and residential development growth in southern Sioux City is talking shape. The work began 10 months ago on Singing Hills Boulevard. The $3.9 million boulevard is expected to open by December.
These items were published in The Journal June 23-29, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.