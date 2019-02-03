125 Years Ago
Coal thefts: Two Scandinavian laborers were charged with petty larceny for stealing coal from the Milwaukee Railway Company. The men said they took the coal because they had been out of work for months with their families cold and close to starving. Judge Neilan was visibly affected by their plight and fined them $15 each, to be suspended for good behavior.
A hot get-away: Chris Jensen and Mike Kreckstein, who were sleeping over the grocery store that burned at the corner of Grand and Wall streets, had to jump out a window to escape the flames. Kreckstein was painfully injured, but is expected to survive.
Smallpox shots: Health Officer Schott said the City Council, meeting as the Board of Health, needs to take action to enforce the state law on vaccinations. Vaccinations are particularly needed for smallpox. In the last week, local physicians have vaccinated more people than during the past five years due to smallpox outbreaks.
100 Years Ago
Down the drain: The lilting melody sung by the purling brook was put to shame Tuesday when 3,200 bottles of liquor gurgled and splashed down the sewer at the police station. The liquor had a value of $14,000. Police officials said about 10,000 more containers of booze are locked in the station’s “strong room” and will be destroyed after a court order. The booze ended up in the river.
Men’s fashions: Sioux City clothing men who attended the annual state convention in Des Moines state that the spring styles for men will feature dashing patterns, such as pronounced checks and vivid stripes. The tendency to extremes is attributed to the demand of returning soldiers for suits that make them forget the somber olive drab they wore during the war.
In the news: The third concert given by the Municipal Symphony Orchestra Sunday demonstrates that it is making continued and substantial strides toward the welding together of the elements that will go to an orchestra of the very best class. …Nearly 100 delegates are expected to attend the annual convention of the Interstate Beekeepers’ Association this coming Sunday at the Commercial Club.
50 Years Ago
Making news: Catholic elementary schools in Hawarden, Odebolt and Vail will close at the end of this school year, according to an announcement from the Sioux City Diocese. Withdrawal of teaching sisters and the inability to meet approval of state standards were given as the main reasons. Most of the 184 pupils probably will attend public schools in the fall. …Groundbreaking ceremonies for the $287,768 addition to the YWCA, Sixth and Jackson streets, were held. The addition will include a new swimming pool.
Groundhog Day: Any groundhog that did not see its shadow in Sioux City Sunday ought to see an optometrist. Groundhog Day was bright and sunny, and a lot of Sioux Cityans were out cavorting and casting shadows in the snow.
Vietnam news: Army Spec. 4 Roger C. Beall, 22, of Moorhead, Iowa, died Feb. 1 in Vietnam, the first casualty of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion, 133rd Infantry, Iowa National Guard. .,. Spec. 4 Douglas E. Hoffman, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Hoffman, 1117 Helen St., died Sunday at a military hospital from burns he suffered Jan. 20 when fire broke out in his bunker. …Sioux City Capt. Roger Dimsdale, 26, has been awarded the Army’s second highest medal, the Distinguished Service Cross, for heroism in an attack on an entrenched enemy Sept. 13. He was wounded by shrapnel, but refused treatment and charged the Communist position.
25 Years Ago
Events planned: A dinner date with movie actor Rodney Grant, a native of Macy, Neb., will be among the items to be sold Saturday at a benefit pow wow for the Nebraska Indian Community College at the American Indian Center. Grant was featured in “Dances with Wolves” and “Geronimo.” …Woodbury County Pheasants Forever has trees, shrubs and evergreens available for free. The organization will help design the habitat in areas as small as one acre.
Golf range plan: A $1 million indoor golf driving range and recreation center is proposed for a site next to Lewis and Clark Park, according to Roger Caudron, city community and economic development director. Golf Dome Ventures plans to build an air-inflated structure for the driving range, with an attached building housing locker rooms and other facilities on six acres of city-owned land.
In the news: South Sioux City Superintendent Van Phillips has been named the 1994 Nebraska Superintendent of the Year. .,.Joining The Journal staff are Jeff Martin, a native of Ida Grove, as the night police reporter, and Patrick Lalley, of Sioux Falls, as a features writer. … MarketPlace Mall will host its second annual scale modeling exhibit, “Trains, Planes, Automobiles and Ships” on Saturday.
These items were published in The Journal Feb. 3-9, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.