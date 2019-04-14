125 Years Ago
Something fishy: A number of fish, among them catfish, pike, carp and salmon, are being sold from wagons on Sioux City streets. The fish are being caught in the Big Sioux River and are openly offered for sale despite the fact the fishing season remains closed in the game statutes of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
New liquor law: The recently passed Martin Liquor law in Iowa will be enforced in Sioux City, city and county officials declared. Mayor Fletcher proposes saloon keepers be charged a license fee of $1,000 a year. The saloon men claim if they have to pay that much, houses of prostitution should not be allowed to sell beer or wine because of the competition.
His own seat: For the first time the City Council has provided a special seat for the city attorney, who has been compelled to find a seat among those provided for spectators at meetings. When needed, he bobbed up from some obscure spot in the audience to talk. Now, City Attorney Burton’s countenance was seen smiling from a desk similar to those used by the aldermen to the right of the mayor.
100 Years Ago
Missing husbands: Sioux City is rapidly becoming “The Port of Missing Men,” is the belief of Police Chief Earl Morgan. Within the last week alone he has received 15 letters from wives whose husbands have become “lost.” In each case, the women believe their husbands have been or are in Sioux City.
New junior high: The school board has purchased three lots at 25th and Nebraska streets for North Junior High School. The question can be submitted to the voters to build the school after a petition is submitted that is signed by 25 percent of the voters in the last school election. The building will cost approximately $150,000, while the site cost $10,000. The school will feature between 24 and 30 rooms.
Train war exhibit: Twenty thousand Sioux Cityans thronged through the war exhibit train Sunday or gathered under the Great Northern train shed to listen to soldiers describe their war experiences. The soldiers urged people to buy Victory Liberty bonds. The war exhibit trains will travel to Storm Lake and then Fort Dodge on the next leg of the trip.
50 Years Ago
Lewis and Clark writer: A National Geographic Society writer, Gerald S. Snyder of Washington, D.C., is gathering material on the Floyd Monument for a book he is writing about the Lewis and Clark Expedition. He conferred with members of the Lewis and Clark Historical Society, including Edward Ruisch, president of the Iowa Lewis and Clark Trail Committee, and others in Sioux City.
Making news: Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Wednesday marking the start of construction on Iowa Public Service Co.’s $45 million addition to the George Neal Electric Generating Station. …Robert Williams was elected president of the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce. …A Woodbury County District Court jury Thursday found James Kranz, 26, guilty of manslaughter in the Dec. 18 fatal shooting of Police Capt. Joseph Davidchik.
Vietnam deaths: First Lt. Corbin Tindall, 26, of Le Mars, Iowa, was killed in action April 12 in Tay Ninh Province, South Vietnam. He was a member of the Second Mechanized Battalion, 133rd Infantry, Iowa Army National Guard. …Spec. 4 Robert Jay Brinkman, 20, of Sheldon, Iowa, was killed northwest of Dau Tieng April 13. He was serving in an armored cavalry division.
25 Years Ago
Protecting plovers: A $200,000 sandbar cleanup aimed at restoring and protecting natural habitat for piping plovers and least terns is underway to save the two endangered species. The U.S. Corps of Engineers is paying for the project after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ordered the corps to clean up sandbars along a 59-mile stretch of the Missouri River from Yankton, S.D., to Ponca, Neb.
In the news: The Alzhiemer’s Association will hold its “A Night of Wine and Roses” fundraiser Friday night at the Hilton Inn, featuring actress Shelley Fabares, national spokeswoman. …The City Council will hold its annual appreciation dinner Tuesday for 250 citizens who volunteer on city boards and commissions at the convention center. …Dwight Parker, 43, claimed his second Toughman heavyweight championship Saturday at the Municipal Auditorium, while “Energetic” Ella Franco, 31, won the Toughwomen contest.
Opening pawn shop: Gordon and Jan Lebowich have opened Gordon Jewelry and Loan Co. at 910 Nebraska St. in a former bowling alley. They used some of the bowling lanes as counters. Lebowich, who also works at John Morrell, opened their first pawn shop in 1985 at 806 Pierce St. and wanted to expand the business that didn’t look like your typical pawn shop.
