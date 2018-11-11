125 Years Ago
Plant woes: The Union stock yards authorities still are in an uncertain frame of mind as to what Cudahy Packing Company is going to do. The Cudahys proposed to begin killing hogs here this fall and to make extensive improvements in the plant, as provided in their contract with the yards. Apparently the bondholders did not accept the proposition, leaving the yards in a quandary.
Off to jail: Frank Kennedy, a Fifth Ward politician in Sioux City, was up in police court again on a charge of drunkenness. Frank still had a trace of jag on and was very indignant that he should have been arrested. His case has been continued.
Celebrating victories: Paul Leeder, who has been operating a saloon at 612 Fourth St., was having a big time celebrating the Republican victory at the polls with his friends when the deputies arrived. They seized his liquor. “The fact I worked for Republicans made some Democrats around town very sore,” her told a Journal reporter. Deputy Sheriff Stanley had no comment to the press.
100 Years Ago
Armistice signed: The Great War is at an end, with the Germans and Axis powers signing the truce terms with the Allies on Nov. 11. The Associated Press report came over the telegraph wire at The Journal with the words: “Armistice Signed.” Within five minutes, The Journal’s extras were on the street with the headline being one word: “PEACE.”
Celebrations galore: Hundreds of people joined the 600 Davidson Store employees in a “Great Victory Parade” downtown as they marched along, yelling, making the demonstration one of the greatest ever seen in Sioux City. …A community service of praise and thanksgiving to God for victory will be held Nov. 24 at the city Auditorium with all creeds. Music will be furnished by the combined choirs of the city. An offering taken will be donated to local charities.
More casualties: Sgt. Earl Nelson, 22, a member of the original Rainbow Division, was killed in fighting in France less than one month before the end of the war. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. C. H. Nelson, 3200 Ebgert Ave., just received word from the War Department that he had died Oct. 16. He went to France in Nov. 1917. …Sgt. Melvin E. Smith, a Rainbow Division veteran, was twice “gassed” in France and returned to the trenches. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest C. Smith of Sloan, Iowa, just received word he was killed in action Oct. 18, just a few weeks after his second recovery. Preliminary reports indicate that 1,527 Iowa soldiers were killed and/or died of disease during the war.
50 Years Ago
New citizens: Thursday was naturalization day for five members of the Roman de la Campa family of Sioux City and also marked the eighth anniversary of the family’s departure from Cuba after the Castro revolution. The de la Campa family and three other Cuban refugees were among the 19 new American citizens who were naturalized in ceremonies in U.S. District Court. The others are from Canada, Germany, Greece, Japan, Korea, Poland and The Netherlands.
In the news: Ken Schlezes of Heelan High School and Leo Heilman of Central High School were named to the first team of the All-Iowa high school football team. …Kurt W. Smith of Indianapolis, a former Sioux Cityan, has purchased the Airport Inn from Wayne Keough. …The Carmelite Nuns announced they will hold an open house for the new and central portion of their monastery, 2901 S. Cecelia St. this weekend and on Nov. 24.
New gift shop: The Sioux City Art Center has a new museum gift shop. The shop is selling jewelry, paintings, stationary, pottery made by local artists, Oriental imports, toys, handmade Christmas decorations made by the Art Center’s Beaux Arts Guild and museum reproductions. Volunteers are manning the shop.
25 Years Ago
Veterans memorial: A new veterans memorial honoring two Siouxland soldiers who are Medal of Honor recipients was dedicated in Dakota Dunes on Nov. 11. Marine Brig. Gen. Joseph Foss was recognized for his actions in the Guadalcanal Campaign in World War II (and former South Dakota governor). Col. George “Bud” Day had to eject from his plane when it was shot down in Vietnam in 1967. He survived more than five years of torture in North Vietnamese prisons before being released in 1973.
Paradise honored: Retired District Judge George M. Paradise of Sioux City, 97, received a World War I Commemorative Medal on Veteran’s Day at Crescent Park United Methodist Church. He served in WWI and became a member of the American Legion Monahan Post in Sioux City in 1919.
Snow geese: About 400,000 snow geese have stopped at DeSota Bend National Wildlife Refuge near Missouri Valley, Iowa, on their annual migration from their breeding grounds in the Arctic to the Gulf Coast. Along with the geese are about 75,000 ducks, mostly Mallards. A total of 230 species of birds also stop there including Bald Eagles, who follow the geese.
These items were published in The Journal Nov. 11-17, 1893, 1918, 1968 and 1993.