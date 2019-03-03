125 Years Ago
Military drills: The winter season is proving a profitable one for the Sioux City military organizations, although it is not possible to have any but armory drills due to the weather. Company H was inspected in full dress uniforms by Capt. Haley. The company made a splendid appearance with the uniforms and accouterments being in good order.
Poor Fund: J. B. Belfrage, supervisor of the poor, says last week’s demand upon the poor fund was the heaviest he has had. About $200 in orders for coal, groceries and clothing was distributed.
Clothing styles: It is a fad to: Wear walking gloves a full size too large so they will wrinkle comfortably. …Wear hair parted in the middle, curled loosely at the sides, and the rest twisted in a high empire knot on the crown. …Wear the empire style gown in the evenings unless you are too stout or too thin, then by heavens, don’t be caught dead in it.
100 Years Ago
Getting the vote: Women of Sioux City will be given a chance to be admitted to voting privileges on the same basis as men in the upcoming school election. On the ballot are five bond issues, for $215,000, to build additions to Bryant, Lowell and East Junior, plus a new building on the west side and at Crescent Park. Women will not be required to register for the election.
Red Cross canteen: More than 10,000 soldiers munched on apples and ate sandwiches at the Red Cross canteen during February. Sandwiches numbered 8,830, which were served to soldiers passing through Sioux City or returning to their homes here. Another 6,500 donuts were served. About 190 gallons of hot coffee were consumed, and they gave away thousands of cigarettes.
Entertainments: At the Gayety theater: Rube Bernstein’s all new “Follies of Pleasure” is known in the burlesque field as one of the best all-around entertainments on the circuit. … At the Princess theater: The great Nazimova rises to new heights of sensational acting in her latest screen feature “Eye for Eye.”
50 Years Ago
Woolworth’s update: The F. W. Woolworth Co. store has begun an extensive remodeling and modernization project, at 413 Fourth St. The remodeling will enable the store to add new lines of merchandise and expand existing departments. Five self-service counters will be installed at the entrance and the luncheonette will be updated.
District play: Heelan High School fought back in the second half to defeat Central’s Little Maroons 65 to 56 in the first round of District AA play at the Municipal Auditorium. The Crusaders will advance to the second round to play the winner of the East High-Riverside High game.
D.C. bound: The Cliff Singers, a 34-member choir from Briar Cliff College, will sing before and during the 4:30 p.m. Easter Sunday Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. The choir will give concerts in the Washington area. Sister Raban Wathan is the director.
25 Years Ago
Horses rescued: Officials rescued six Arabian horses at a farm on Southern Hills Drive that weighed between 500 to 700 pounds instead of 1,000 pounds each. “They were in very, very poor condition,” said Cindy Rarrat of Sioux City Animal Control.. No food or water was found. The owner will be charged with misdemeanor counts of animal neglect and having unsanitary conditions.
Cel store: Erik and Linda Larsen have opened the Animation House – Sioux City’s first business dealing exclusively in cels. That’s cels as in paintings to create animated films. They will carry characters from such artists as Disney, Hanna Barbera and Walter Lantz. The store is next door to Larsen’s Printing/Graphics at 1300 Pierce St.
In the news: KCAU weekend anchor and reporter Lori Furlong, a Heelan High graduate, has accepted a position with Consumer Reports Television of New York. …Nancy Metz of Sioux City has been named to the Iowa Caring Board of Directors. …Former Journal photographer intern John Gaps III, now based with the Associated Press in Des Moines, was shot in the leg by an Israeli Army sniper in the Gaza Strip while taking pictures. He was taken to a hospital in Jerusalem and released the next day.
These items were published in The Journal March 3-9, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.