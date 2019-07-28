25 years ago: Family moves into first Sioux City Habitat for Humanity home

Raid by a Constable: Constable Jones raided Aggie Curtain's house of ill fame at 1 o'clock this morning and arrested seven girls. They were all taken to Justice Linn's court and released to appear for trial on next Tuesday at 2 o'clock and answer to the charge of frequenting a house of prostitution.
New Briefs: The Leeds and Tutti Frutti baseball clubs will play at Riverside park this afternoon. The sheriff is looking for W.M. Adams, who is charged with running away with a team and wagon mortgaged to O.S. McAllistar. There was a gas explosion at Fourth and Clark streets yesterday, which seriously damaged the sidewalk.
The Game at Wayne: The Corn Huskers of Sioux City, head of the Western League, played the Wayne club here this afternoon, the score standing 27 to 7 in favor of the former.
Sammie Building Distribution Station: The Sammie's Oil and Supply company has bought a site at 2101 E. Fourth St. on which it is erecting a plant that is a credit to Sioux City.
U.S. Civil Service Examination: The United States Civil Service Commission announced an examination for clerk and carriers in the Sioux City Post Office to be held in Sioux City, August 9, 1919. The salaries will range from $1,000 to $1,500 annually.
Fat Cattle Go Up Again: Fat cattle are steadily recovering from a recent heavy decline and yesterday beeves crossed the scale here at $17.25 a hundredweight, the highest point since the reaction set in several months ago.
Ray will be Marshal for River-Cade: Iowa Gov. Robert Ray will be honorary marshal of the grand parade for River-Cade 1969, it was announced Tuesday.
Sales from National Food Store: Lean center cut beef chuck steak 69 cents per lbs. Ground beef 3 lbs. or more at 65 cents per lbs. 5 lbs. Bartlett pears for 99 cents. Colgate Toothpaste King Size Tube 63 cents. Roast 59 cents lbs. 12 oz. Skippy Peanut Butter 30 cents.
Recognized for 30 years with Telephone Co.: Miss Lulu Claassen, traffic department employee of Northwestern Bell Telephone Co., was honored on the occasion of 30-years service with the company at a coffee party on Tuesday.
Fire damages Metz plant in South Sioux: Employees were evacuated Thursday at Metz Baking Co.'s plant here when fire swept through a new addition to the building at about 2 p.m.
Family moved into first local Habitat for Humanity project: Four bare walls and newly carpeted floor mean something to David James: his own room. This week David and his family moved into a modest 1 1/2 storied house on West Sixth Street in Sioux City. The house represents the first project on the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate.
Olson crowned Monona fair queen: Amanda Olson, 18, of Ute, has been crowned queen of the 1994 Monona County Fair. She is the daughter of Randy and Betty Lou Olson.
These items were published in The Journal July 22-28, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.